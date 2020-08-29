Labor Day – Sept. 7: Library closed.
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m.: Jack’s Golden Egg Delivery Service. Jack and the Giant that lives on top the Beanstalk have gone into business together selling the Goose’s Golden Eggs. However, Jack needs your help in designing a save technique for shipping the eggs. Can you meet this challenge? Registration is required.
Outdoor Storytime – Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.: Join us for socially distant storytime fun! We’ll be on the back patio and yard to read stories, dance, and more! As long as the weather is nice, meet us outside!
Afternoon Family Movie – Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.: When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman’s butler drugs the cats and abandons them in the countryside in order to inherit the fortune himself. Lost in unfamiliar territory, Duchess and the kittens meet Thomas O’Malley (Phil Harris), an alley cat willing to help them return to their home in Paris. They meet several kooky characters along the way, including two English geese and an alley cat jazz band.
Teen Thursday – Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.: Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.: We are continuing our Fairy Tale Themed S.T.E.M. challenges with “Build Beauty a Book Stand.” Belle from Beauty and the Beast needs a book stand to not just hold her book open but yet be easy to turn the pages. Are you up to the challenge?