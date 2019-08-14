Yarn Club – Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Lego League – Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Family Movie Night – Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. — The movie is about we all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word SHAZAM this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the grown-up superhero Shazam.
Gamer Tuesday – Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m. — We will be have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Evening Cinema – Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. — Enjoy watching new, popular, and classic films at the library. Refreshments of popcorn and soda will be provided. Come watch a free movie with us!
Spanish Class – Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Dog Days Storytime – Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. — Let’s cool off the “Dogs Days of Summer” with fun stories and “Cool” activities. Ages birth to five years.
ESL Class – Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Teen Thursday – Stranger Things Party – Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m. — Come watch the show play bingo make a friendship bracelet and enjoy our waffle bar.
Arts and Crafts – DIY Notebooks – Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. — Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft for August: DIY Notebooks.