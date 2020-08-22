Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new PlayStation VR and our Switch, as well as all new games. Snacks provided. Due to social distancing, there is limited seating, which is first-come first-serve for all teen programs.
Outdoor Storytime – Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.: Join us for socially distant story time fun! We’ll be on the back patio and yard to read stories, dance, and more! As long as the weather is nice, meet us outside! Ages: birth to 5 years old.
Teen Thursday – Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m.: Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Children’s Arts & Crafts – Colorful Clipboard Craft — Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.: We’ll be making colorful clipboard craft. Ages: Kindergarten-fifth grade.