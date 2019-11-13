Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo
  • Lego League – Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
  • Yarn Club – Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Evening Cinema – Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. — Enjoy watching new, popular, and classic films at the library. Refreshments of popcorn and soda will be provided. Come watch a free movie with us! Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.
  • Spanish Class – Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
  • Baby/Toddler Storytime: Thanksgiving – Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Thanksgiving Feast – Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
  • ESL Class – Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Preschool Storytime – Thanksgiving – Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Teen Thursday Movie – Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie we are showing is starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and more.
  • Friend’s Black Friday Book Sale – Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Come to the special presale all day bag day. Fill a bag for a $1.