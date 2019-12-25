Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo
  • Lego League – Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Yarn Club – Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Library Closed – New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 — Library closed for New Year’s Eve.
  • Library Closed – New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 — Library closed for New Year’s Day.
  • Saturday Arts and Crafts – Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making New Year Drum Noise Maker. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.