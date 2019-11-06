Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo
  • Library closed – Veteran’s Day – Nov. 11
  • Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Genealogy 101: Moments in Lincoln’s Life – Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a special genealogy presentation on Moments in Lincoln’s Life, a book written by author Tom Emery. This title is a compilation of articles on some of the lesser-known experiences of the sixteenth President. The program will cover Lincoln’s pre-presidential life, including his early romances, his work as a surveyor and postmaster, first political campaigns and some of his notable friendships. Other topics will include Lincoln’s law career, how he celebrated Christmas and holiday seasons, and little-known facts about the assassination, as well as a look at Lincoln’s descendants.
  • Baby/Toddler Story Time: Friendship – Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Story time. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time. Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Wacky Wednesday for Teens – Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies and hang out with friends.
  • ESL Class – Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Writer’s Group – Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. — Join us at the library’s monthly writing group to discuss, problem solve, share, and receive feedback. Get creative and be inspired from fellow writers.
  • Library closed – Nov. 14 — Staff in-service.
  • Arts and Crafts – Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Decoupage Wine Bottles. Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a “crafternoon” at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Decoupage Wine Bottles

