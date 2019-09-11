Yarn Club – Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Lego League – Sept.16 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Evening Cinema – Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. — The movie we are watching is about the Men in Black, who have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep everyone safe, decorated Agent H and determined rookie M join forces — an unlikely pairing that just might work. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency — and ultimately the world — from their mischievous plans.
Spanish Class – Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Baby/Toddler Story Time: Pete the Cat – Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Story Time. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time. Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Wacky Wednesday for Teens – Sept. 18 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies, and hang out with friends.
Family Movie Night – Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie is about the story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing; prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.
ESL Class – Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Preschool Storytime – Pete the Cat – Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all four and five year olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time. Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Resume Writing Workshop – Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to improve your resume? Join us at the Resume Writing Workshop to go over the basics of a resume, how to make improvements, and what templates will give your resume a professional look. This is a partnership between the Library and WorkOne.
Exploring International Food and Places – Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. — Join us to explore a variety of cultures through the library’s databases — World Food and World Travel. Use both of these valuable resources for travel information and trying out a new recipe from another country. Bring your tablet, mobile device, or use our one of our laptops. Registration is required due to limited laptops.
After School Story Time – Pete the Cat – Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. — Who is cooler that Pete the Cat. He can sing, he can dance and he rocks his fun tennis shoes. Calling All Kids. Come after school for a fun story time.