  • Yarn Club – Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Lego League – Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
  • Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Library Closed – Nov. 27 — Library closed for Thanksgiving eve.
  • Library Closed – Nov. 28 — Library closed for Thanksgiving Day.
  • Library Closed – Nov. 29 — Library closed for Black Friday.

