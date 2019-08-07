- Lego League – Aug. 12 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event during which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
- Yarn Club – Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Gamer Tuesday – Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m. — We will be have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
- Beach Bash Trivia Night – Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. — Join us for an end of the summer Beach Bash Trivia Night. Test your knowledge on summer related trivia, music, and movies! Play with friends, relatives or against other people. Win Prizes!
- Dog Days Storytime – Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. — Let’s cool off the “Dogs Days of Summer” with fun stories and “Cool” activities. Ages birth to five years.
- Back to School Unicorn Party – Aug. 14 at 3:30 p.m. — Going back to school getting you down? To help, the children’s department will be celebrating everybody’s favorite magical creature--UNICORNS! Get ready for a rainbow explosion of crafts and games at our Unicorn Party.
- ESL Class – Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
- Teen Back to School Bash – Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m. — Come enjoy pizza pop & ice cream outside on the patio. There will be giveaways.
- Beginners Facebook – Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. — Would you like to learn how to use Facebook to connect with friends and loved ones? Join us for a beginner’s class on Facebook and learn how to post, upload photos, and find new friends. Registration required.
- Backyard Herbal Infusion Workshop – Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. — Learn about properly growing, drying, and storing your own herbs to use in delicious and beneficial herbal teas. Family Herbalist Arianna Van Kleeck will cover different ways to infuse herbs and go over the basics of blending herbs together for a desired result. Try your hand at herb blending and take home your creations, along with recipes and herbal monographs.
