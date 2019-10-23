Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo stock image
  • Yarn Club
  • – Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Lego League
  • – Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
  • Gamer Tuesday
  • – Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Spanish Class
  • – Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
  • Baby/Toddler Storytime
  • : Halloween– Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Wacky Wednesday for Teens
  • – Oct. 30 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and join us to play games, listen to music, watch movies, hangout with friends, and many more.
  • ESL Class
  • – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Preschool Storytime
  • – Halloween – Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all four and five year olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Teen Thursday
  • – Day of the Dead/Halloween Celebration – Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and paint a sugar skull.
  • Dia de los Muertos
  • (Day of the Dead) – Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. — Join us in recognizing this cultural event. Eddie Calaca, from the Nopal Cultural Center in Indianapolis, will discuss the origins of the tradition, customs, the altar, and the popularity of the tradition in the United States. Enjoy traditional refreshments during the presentation. Dress up in authentic traditional costume and you will be entered to win a gift card.
  • The Breakfast Book Club
  • – Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. — Join us the first Saturday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: Our 50-State Border Crisis: How the Mexican Border Fuels the Drug Epidemic Across America by Howard Buffet
  • Saturday Arts and Crafts
  • – Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making a grateful tree.