- Yarn Club
- – Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Lego League
- – Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
- Gamer Tuesday
- – Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
- Spanish Class
- – Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
- Baby/Toddler Storytime
- : Halloween– Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Wacky Wednesday for Teens
- – Oct. 30 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and join us to play games, listen to music, watch movies, hangout with friends, and many more.
- ESL Class
- – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
- Preschool Storytime
- – Halloween – Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all four and five year olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Teen Thursday
- – Day of the Dead/Halloween Celebration – Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and paint a sugar skull.
- Dia de los Muertos
- (Day of the Dead) – Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. — Join us in recognizing this cultural event. Eddie Calaca, from the Nopal Cultural Center in Indianapolis, will discuss the origins of the tradition, customs, the altar, and the popularity of the tradition in the United States. Enjoy traditional refreshments during the presentation. Dress up in authentic traditional costume and you will be entered to win a gift card.
- The Breakfast Book Club
- – Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. — Join us the first Saturday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: Our 50-State Border Crisis: How the Mexican Border Fuels the Drug Epidemic Across America by Howard Buffet
- Saturday Arts and Crafts
- – Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making a grateful tree.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 08:06:46 AM
- Sunset: 06:55:16 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Remington IGA wrapped up in EggLife sales
- Police: Domestic likely cause of two Monticello deaths
- Monticello man, 91, retires after 70 years with lumber company
- Police Record
- John Dillinger story with Rensselaer ties has more details
- Indiana farmers tackle historic hemp harvest
- Spirit of Twin Lakes Marching Band earns gold at regionals
- More than $667K fuels White County road projects
- 3D mammogram unit easily detects abnormalities at IU Health White
- Dos dirigentes: Maravilla, Rodas grew into Vikings’ captaincy