Monday Morning Book Discussion – Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. — Discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: “The Secret, Book & Scone Society” by Ellery Adams.
Lego League – Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Yarn Club – Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. — Conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Littlebits Tuesday Club – Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. — Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics!
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. — Brand new PlayStation VR and Switch with all new games.
International Trivia Night – Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. — Test your knowledge on countries, flags, food and more. Play with friends, relatives or against other people. Win prizes! Trivia will meet at the library.
Baby/Toddler Story Time: Popcorn – Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Walking Tacos – Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
ESL Class – Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Preschool Storytime – Popcorn – Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all four and five year olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – DIY with tin cans – Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and create something with tin cans.
Arts & Crafts – Japanese Braiding – Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. — Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a “crafternoon” at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Carol Greski will lead beginners through the process using a finger loom and yarn.
Littlebits Tuesday Club – Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. — Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics!
International Festival – Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.-6 p.m. — An exhibit featuring local and international artists will be on display from Sept. 3-14. Artwork and food from a variety of countries will be available for purchase. Violinist Olga Berezhnaya will perform. For more information on the International Festival, please contact the Adult Services Manager at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us