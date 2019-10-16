Lego League – Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event that children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: kindergarten through fifth grade.
Yarn Club – Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Children’s Halloween Bash – Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. — Join the children’s department for our annual Halloween Bash! Magician Scott Starkey will entertain with his close-up magic. Come in costume to play spooky games, grab some candy, and win one of our magic kit prizes!
Baby/Toddler Storytime: Monkeys– Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
ESL Class – Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Preschool Storytime – Monkeys – Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all 4- and 5-year-olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – Oct. 25 from noon-5 p.m. — Join us for a ghoulish good time, and don’t miss out on a ghost of a chance sale. Explore a variety of genres, subjects, and children’s books. Support the library by purchasing used books.
Friends of the library Booksale – Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Join us for a ghoulish good time, and don’t miss out on a ghost of a chance sale. Explore a variety of genres, subjects, and children’s books. Support the library by purchasing used books.