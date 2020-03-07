Lego League – March 9 at 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Age: three — five years old and Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Yarn Club – March 9 at 6 p.m.: Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Mario Day – March 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Join us as we celebrate the day that Mario the Plumber first appeared in a video game.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – March 10 at 3 p.m.: Wanna make a bubble maker or your own keyboard? You could even make a remote controlled car. Join us for a fun time inventing! A stem program just for fun! Registration is required. Cardboard Junction Castle Challenge
Gamer Tuesday – March 10 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Trivia Night – March 10 at 6 p.m.: Come test your knowledge at the monthly trivia night. Play with friends, relatives or against other people. Win Prizes! Trivia will meet at the library.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Opposites – March 11 at 10 a.m.: Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Wacky Wednesday – March 11 at 3 p.m.: Teens come and join us to play games, listen to music, watch movies, hangout with friends, and much more.
Family Movie Afternoon – March 11 at 3:30 p.m.: A goofy stork mistakenly delivers a baby panda to the wrong door. A bear, a moose, a tiger, and a rabbit set on an arduous but fun filled adventure through wilderness to return the panda to its rightful home.
Spanish Class – March 11 at 5 p.m.: Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Preschool Storytime – Opposites – March 12 at 1:30 p.m.: Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – Sharpie Mugs — March 12 at 3:30 p.m.: Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.
Disability Awareness Month Storytime – March 13 at 10 a.m.: All children with disabilities and without are invited to hear stories read by celebrity guest readers.
Arts and Crafts – Decorate Your Own Canvas Bag – March 13 at 2 p.m.: Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Decorate Your Own Canvas Bag.
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – March 14 at 10 a.m.: Wanna make a bubble maker or your own keyboard? You could even make a remote controlled car. Join us for a fun time inventing! A stem program just for fun! Registration is required. Cardboard Junction Castle Challenge.