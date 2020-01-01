Monday Morning Book Discussion – Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m. — Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff.
Yarn Club – Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. — Join us for a conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Lego League – Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. – Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
Littlebits Tuesday Club – Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. — Wanna make a bubble maker or your own keyboard? You could even make a remote controlled car. Join us for a fun time inventing! A stem program just for fun!
Gamer Tuesday – Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR & our Switch as well as all new games.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Hot Chocolate and Cookies – Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with Teen Librarian Amanda.
Spanish Class – Jan. 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Teen Thursday – Geek out with board games – Jan. 9 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and enjoy different activities every week.
