Lego League – Jan. 27 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Yarn Club – Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Winter Brrr – Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Wacky Wednesday – Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. — Teens come and join us to play games, listen to music, watch movies, hangout with friends, and much more.
Children’s Movie – Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie we are watching is about Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa.
ESL Class – Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Preschool Storytime – Winter Brrr – Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday Movie – Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie we are watching is about Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
Arts & Crafts – Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. — Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Hand Painted Silk Scarves
Saturday Arts and Crafts – Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making yarn hearts. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
Instant Pot Class for Teens and Adults – Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. — Learn everything you need to know about cooking with Instant Pot! Denise Schroeder, from the Purdue Extension office, will explain the components on the Instant Pot and share recipes you can create with it. Enjoy a tasty sample recipe. This class is open to teens and adults.