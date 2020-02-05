Lego League – Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Yarn Club – Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Children’s Pop-Up Craft Day – Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. — The children’s department is hosting another Craft Day! We provide random materials, you create a masterpiece! This is a casual, come-as-you-please program. Drop in and make something with us!
Gamer Tuesday – Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
TV Trivia: Outlander Series – Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. — Are you a Sassenach or a true Highlander at heart? Come join us for a special Outlander TV Series Trivia night. Discover how much you know about the series through questions on the history, characters, food, and battles!
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Valentine’s Day – Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Wacky Wednesday – Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies, and hang out with friends.
Spanish Class – Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Preschool Storytime – Valentine’s Day – Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. – Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – Valentine’s Day Party – Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.