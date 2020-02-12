Library closed – President’s Day – Feb. 17 — Library closed for President’s Day.
Gamer Tuesday – Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Manners – Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Quesadilla’s – Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
ESL Class – Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Explore Your Local Nature Preserves – Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. — Visit us on Feb. 19 to learn more about great nature preserves in our area for family hiking, photographing and enjoying nature.
Preschool Storytime – Manners – Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – DIY Slime – Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.
Genealogy 101: Motor’s and Mass Rallies – Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. — The Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in 2020. Join us in recognizing this event by exploring the women who led these groups and their realization that adding new groups of suffragists, like African American men and women, and more public events could persuade reluctant politicians to vote in favor of women’s suffrage. Anita Morgan will share information on the history of the movement and discuss her book, “We Must be Fearless.”
After School Storytime – Bad Days– Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. — Calling All Kids! Come after school for a fun story time! Ages: all ages.