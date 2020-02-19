Lego League – Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Age: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
Yarn Club – Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Feb. 25 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR & our Switch as well as all new games.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Bad Days – Feb/ 26 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Wacky Wednesday – Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies, and hang out with friends.
Family Movie Afternoon – Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m. — What fun will the Library’s backpack hold for our moviegoers? Join us and find adventure along the way. The movie is about having spent most of her life exploring the jungle; nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.
Spanish Class – Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Preschool Storytime – Bad Days – Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday Movie – Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week. The movie is about Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son — a fearless astronaut — must embark on a daring mission to Neptune to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the stability of the universe.