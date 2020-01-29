Monday Morning Book Discussion – Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. — Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah.
Yarn Club – Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Lego League – Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Littlebits Tuesday Club – Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. — Wanna make a bubble maker or your own keyboard? You could even make a remote controlled car. Join us for a fun time inventing! A stem program just for fun! Registration is required.
Gamer Tuesday – Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Black & White Day – Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Instant Pot Class for Teen and Adults – Feb. 5 from 3 — 5 p.m. — Learn everything you need to know about cooking with Instant Pot! Denise Schroeder, from the Purdue Extension office, will explain the components on the Instant Pot and share recipes you can create with it. Enjoy a tasty sample recipe. This class is open to teens and adults.
ESL Class – Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Preschool Storytime – Black and White Day – Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – Make Your Own Candles – Feb. 6 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.
Indianapolis Opera for Children – Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. — The Indianapolis Opera is back at the library for another show for kids! Join us for the show Tails of Cats and Mice. The show is free.
Opera at the library – Journey through the Eras – Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The Indianapolis Opera Resident Artists present Journey Through the Eras, a recital featuring the beauty and power of the human voice in a variety of genres: opera, musical theater, art song, and classic “crooner tunes” as they developed over time. Cost for the performance is $10 a person. Come experience the wonderful sound of opera and enjoy a special evening with your Valentine. Light refreshments will be provided.
