  • Annual Christmas Ornament Make and Take – Dec. 9– 13 all day — Join us in our annual Make and Take Ornaments. This year we have three fun choices! Ages: three years old – Fifth grade.
  • Yarn Club – Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Lego League – Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Littlebits Tuesday Club – Dec.10 at 3 p.m. m- Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics! Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Gamer Tuesday – Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Holly Jolly Trivia – Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a special Christmas themed trivia night. Come enjoy playing with or against your friends. Enjoy holiday themed treats and pizza. Winner will receive a special gift. All participants will enter a drawing to win a Christmas tree decoration.
  • Wacky Wednesday for Teens – Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies, and hang out with friends.
  • Family Movie – Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us for the family Christmas movie, “The Polar Express”. We will have hot chocolate and popcorn and make a lovely Keepsake Ornament.
  • ESL Class – Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Writers’ Group – Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. — Join us at the library’s monthly writing group to discuss, problem solve, share, and receive feedback. Get creative and be inspired from fellow writers. The group will be led by Lucille Uttermohlen.
  • Library Opening late – Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. — Library will open at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12.
  • Teen Thursday Movie – Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie we are going to watch is about when Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmas town, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.
  • Arts & Crafts Night – Ornament Party – Dec.13 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a special Arts and Crafts program in the evening with glass artist Sharon Owens. Participants will blow their own glass ornament and decorate it for a one-of-a-kind keepsake. The cost for the class will be $12, which covers the cost of the materials. Please register and pay at the circulation desk. Please bring your own snacks. Non-alcoholic drinks provided, with plates and napkins.
  • Littlebits Saturday Club – Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. — Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics! Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.