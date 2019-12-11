Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo stock image
  • Lego League – Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Santa at the Library! – Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. — Join us in the children’s department to see Santa.
  • Yarn Club – Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Gamer Tuesday – Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Spanish Class – Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
  • Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Holiday Chocolates – Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. — Learn cooking simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
  • ESL Class – Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Genealogy 101: Finding Your Roots – Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. — Would you like to receive one-on-one help with researching your ancestors? Join us at the library to learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition and the new Family Search website. Registration is required due to limited seating.
  • Teen Thursday – Christmas Party – Dec. 19 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. — Teens come and have a great time at the Christmas Party.