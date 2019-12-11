- Lego League – Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
- Santa at the Library! – Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. — Join us in the children’s department to see Santa.
- Yarn Club – Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Gamer Tuesday – Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
- Spanish Class – Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
- Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Holiday Chocolates – Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. — Learn cooking simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
- ESL Class – Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
- Genealogy 101: Finding Your Roots – Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. — Would you like to receive one-on-one help with researching your ancestors? Join us at the library to learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition and the new Family Search website. Registration is required due to limited seating.
- Teen Thursday – Christmas Party – Dec. 19 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. — Teens come and have a great time at the Christmas Party.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 7°
- Heat Index: 15°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 7°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 08:00:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:21 PM
- Dew Point: 9°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Counselor pushes for therapy dog at Twin Lakes
- Frontier student advances in Lions' International Peace Poster contest
- NIPSCO electric rates will rise in January 2020
- 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights winners
- None injured in Reynolds 'small' chemical leak
- Wolcott clerk-treasurer submits resignation
- Rensselaer's Genova plant lays off all its employees
- White County Restaurant Inspections
- Milligan time: Senior's pin earns Twin Lakes Indians wrestling first dual victory
- Twin Lakes Indians boys basketball falls to Harrison Raiders