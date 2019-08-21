Lego League – Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Yarn Club – Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. — We will be have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Genealogy 101: John Dillinger – Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a special genealogy presentation on notorious gangster John Dillinger and his connection to Indiana. Kean MacOwan from the White County Historical Society will discuss Dillinger’s presence here in Monticello and share an entertaining tale of the shootout near the Chicago Thread Mill.
Dog Days Storytime – Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. — Let’s cool off the “Dogs Days of Summer” with fun stories and “Cool” activities. Ages birth to five years.
Wacky Wednesday For Teens – Aug. 28 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and join us for playing games, listen to music, watch movies, hangout with friends, and many more.
ESL Class – Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Teen Thursday Movie – Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. — The movie we are watching is starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and many more.