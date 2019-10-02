- Monday Morning Book Discussion – Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. — Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
- Lego League – Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event, which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
- Yarn Club – Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Littlebits Tuesday Club – Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. — Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics! Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade
- Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
- We Love Our Downtown – Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. — Find the library booth at the We Love Our Downtown celebration and paint pumpkins with us! Ages: kindergarten-fifth grade.
- Trick or Trivia – Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. — Join us for spooky themed trivia night. Enjoy treats and brainteasers. Come test your knowledge at the monthly trivia night. Play with friends, relatives or against other people. Win Prizes! Trivia will meet at the library.
- Baby/Toddler Storytime: Mysteries – Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Wacky Wednesday for Teens – Oct. 9 at 2:45 p.m. — Teens come and play games, listen to music, watch movies, and hang out with friends.
- ESL Class – Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
- Preschool Storytime – Mystery/Detective – Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all four and five year olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Teen Thursday Movie – Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. — The movie is about Peter Parker’s relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit him for a mission. The world is in danger as four massive elemental creatures — each representing Earth, air, water and fire — emerge from a hole torn in the universe. Parker soon finds himself donning the Spider-Man suit to help Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio stop the evil entities from wreaking havoc across the continent.
- Arts and Crafts – Pumpkin String Art – Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. — Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Pumpkin String Art
- Littlebits Saturday Club – Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. — Let’s Explore and Learn about Littlebits Electronics! Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
- Library ParaCon – Oct. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of discussing ghost hunting with the Wabash Paranormal Research Society. The ghost hunters will share their experiences and videos with us and answer any questions at the end of the presentation. Owner Mark Racop, from Fiberglass Freaks out of Logansport, will have his replica Batmobile on display for a limited time from 2-4 p.m. weather permitting.
