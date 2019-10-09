- Yarn Club, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Lego League, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: K-5
- Gamer Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR & our Switch as well as all new games.
- Zombie Party and Movie Screening, Oct. 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. — Join us for a special screening of the movie starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin before the second release of “Zombieland 2” in theatres. We will have trivia and a zombie party! Best dressed zombie will win a prize!
- Spanish Class – Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
- Baby/Toddler Story time: Monsters, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Story time! Come for stories, songs and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Cooking with Amanda for Teens, chili and cornbread, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with Teen Librarian Amanda.
- Children’s Movie, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Scooby and the gang reunite in search of mysteries and adventure when they chance upon a remote island inhabited by an undead pirate and his zombie crew.
- ESL Class, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
- Preschool Story time, Monsters, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all 4- and 5-year-olds, come for stories, songs and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Teen Thursday, Pumpkin Decorating, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and enjoy different activities every week.
- After School Story time, Monsters, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. — Calling All Kids! Come after school for a fun story time!
- Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at the Tippecanoe Country Club, Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m. — Come join us for an evening of intrigue and mystery at the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. The “Death at Forty,” play will be at the Tippecanoe Country Club. A meal will be included with appetizers, wine and dessert. The cost for the dinner and performance is $30. Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk at the library.
- Medicare 101, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. — Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2020. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the library to find out, and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions. Medicare annual enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
