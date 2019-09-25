Monticello-Union Township Public Library logo
  • Yarn Club – Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Lego League – Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
  • Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Spanish Class – Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
  • Baby/Toddler Storytime: Harvest – Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Warm up with Soup – Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
  • Preschool Storytime – Harvest – Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all 4- to 5-year-olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Teen Thursday – Painting ceramic tiles – Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and do different activities every week.
  • After School Storytime – Harvest – Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — Calling All Kids! Come after school for a fun story time!
  • The Breakfast Book Club – Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. — Join us the first Saturday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
  • Saturday Arts and Crafts – Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making Jack-O-Lantern Mason jars.