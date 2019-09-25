- Yarn Club – Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
- Lego League – Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
- Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
- Spanish Class – Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
- Baby/Toddler Storytime: Harvest – Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Warm up with Soup – Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
- Preschool Storytime – Harvest – Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. — Calling all 4- to 5-year-olds, come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
- Teen Thursday – Painting ceramic tiles – Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. — Teens come and do different activities every week.
- After School Storytime – Harvest – Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — Calling All Kids! Come after school for a fun story time!
- The Breakfast Book Club – Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. — Join us the first Saturday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
- Saturday Arts and Crafts – Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making Jack-O-Lantern Mason jars.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:37:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:45 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Police Record (Sept. 18)
- 41st Apple Popcorn Festival gets underway Saturday in Brookston
- American Legion Post 81 in Monticello celebrates a century of serving veterans
- Police Record (Sept. 25)
- Downtown Monticello mills Main Street for repave
- ILEARN test scores drop in White County
- White County Commissioners OK landfill expansion - with stipulations
- Lake Shafer Association donates $5,000 to Monticello Fire Department water rescue team
- Projects earn Monticello boys Eagle Scout rank
- Indians run roughshod over Benton Central on homecoming