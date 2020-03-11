Yarn Club – March 16 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Lego League – March 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Age:3-5 years old and K-5.
Disability Awareness Art Exhibit Reception – March 16 at 6 p.m. — Join us in recognizing Disability Awareness Month at the art exhibit reception to view all the beautiful art pieces by local members of the community.
Family Concert – Klabunde Family – March 17 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. — Join us for a family friendly concert at the library featuring the Klabunde family. They are a musical family with all members playing the violin.
Gamer Tuesday – March 17 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Baby/Toddler Story Time – Beach Day – March 18 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Panini Sandwiches – March 18 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with Teen Librarian Amanda.
ESL Class – March 18 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Genealogy 101: Finding Your Roots – March 19 at 10 a.m. — Would you like to receive one-on-one help with researching your ancestors? Join us at the library to learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition and the new Family Search website. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Preschool Storytime – Pockets – March 19 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme.
Teen Thursday Movie – March 19 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – March 20 from noon – 5 p.m. — Join us for a Spring Friends Book Sale.
After School Storytime – Pockets – March 20 at 3:30 p.m. — Calling All Kids! Come after school for a fun story time!
Friends of the Library Book Sale – March 21 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Join us for a Spring Friends Book Sale. Bag sale will start at noon and end at 4 p.m.