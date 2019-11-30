Monday Morning Book Discussion – Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m. — Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The Darling Dahlias and the Poinsettia Puzzle by Susan Wittig Albert
Lego League – Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
Yarn Club – Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
Christmas Storytime with Author Amanda Hauser – Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. — Local children’s author Amanda Hauser will be in the children’s department after school to read and sign copies of her new picture book Impish the Christmas Elf! Hear the story and do some activities with us! Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
Gamer Tuesday – Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
Spanish Class – Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. — Would you like to learn a new language? The Library will offer beginner Spanish classes on learning phrases and words to use for conversations. These free classes will be taught by Rose Begley.
Annual Christmas Ornament Make and Take – Dec. 4 – 13 all day — Join us in our annual Make and Take Ornaments. This year we have three fun choices! Ages: Three years old – Fifth grade.
Baby/Toddler Story Time: Holiday Party – Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to three years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Story Time! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Cookie Mix in a Jar – Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
ESL Class – Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
Genealogy 101: Moments in Lincoln’s Life – Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a special genealogy presentation on Moments in Lincoln’s Life, a book written by author Tom Emery. This title is a compilation of articles on some of the lesser-known experiences of the sixteenth President. The program will cover Lincoln’s pre-Presidential life, including his early romances, his work as a surveyor and postmaster, first political campaigns and some of his notable friendships. Other topics will include Lincoln’s law career, how he celebrated Christmas and holiday seasons, and little-known facts about the assassination, as well as a look at Lincoln’s descendants.
Preschool Story Time: Holiday Party – Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
Teen Thursday – DIY Pillows – Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.- Teens come and make your DIY pillows.
Author Talk with Dennis Collins – Drama Triangle Cycling of Julius Caesar Triumvirate – Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. — Dennis Collins will explain the drama triangle cycling of Julius Caesar triumvirate by Newton Dynamics. Dennis G. Collins has a Ph.D. from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1975, has a listing in Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World for over 10 years, and retired at the end of the decade from University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez.
The Breakfast Book Club – Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
Saturday Arts and Crafts – Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. — We’ll be making snow slime. Registration required. Ages: Kindergarten-fifth grade.