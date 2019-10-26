MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will present a celebration of the Hispanic cultural celebration of Dia de Los Murerto (Day of the Dead) at the library.
It will be Thursday, Oct. 31. Teens will make a glow-in-the-dark Day of the Dead lanterns at 3:30 p.m.
Join the library staff in the evening for a special presentation on the cultural event at 6 p.m.
Eddie Calaca, from the Nopal Cultural Center in Indianapolis, will discuss the origins of the tradition, customs, the altar, and the popularity of the tradition in the United States. Enjoy traditional refreshments during the presentation. Dress up in authentic traditional costume and attendees will be entered to win a gift card.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the communal Day of the Dead by bringing pictures and remembrances of their dearly departed from Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in the program room.
For more information, contact the library at 574-583-2665 ext 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.