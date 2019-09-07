HOROSCOPES
Use your imagination, be creative and adjust your life to fit what’s going on around you. Positive change is heading your way, and being prepared to take advantage of what’s available will make a difference. Live in the moment, reflect on the past and embrace the future with optimism.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get involved in events that offer knowledge and a different perspective on the possibilities you encounter. Knowing the ins and outs will help you make a favorable lifestyle choice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to give in to someone who is controlling. Look for new interests, and distance yourself from bad influences. Self-help will be successful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Participate in a cause you want to help. You can make a difference if you speak up. The people you encounter will have a positive impact on your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Move forward with caution. Not everyone you encounter has good intentions. Watch for consistency, truth and respect for facts when dealing with others. Don’t buy into something you don’t need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you express your emotions, you’ll make a difference to someone who has been waiting to hear what you have to say. Sharing feelings will lead to romantic plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Open up only to those you know you can trust. Keep a low profile and be a diligent observer. Your keen perception will protect you from making a mistake.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make plans that will help stabilize your personal or professional life. Catch up with the latest technology or spend time with someone you want to work alongside.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful how you interpret what is being told to you. Someone will give you the wrong impression about a position that interests you. Do your research before you make a commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will be enlightening. Take in what you see and hear and mull over what you can do with the information you gather. A romantic encounter will promote a lifestyle change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Getting involved in someone else’s life will be considered meddling. Be a good listener, but don’t offer advice or hands-on help. Focus on self-improvement, not on changing others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A positive change at home will boost your relationship with someone special. Love, romance and making plans as a couple will enhance your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make a change only because it’s what’s right and best for you. If you follow someone else, you will end up having regrets. Trust in what you know and what you enjoy doing.