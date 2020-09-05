HOROSCOPES
Take a break from stagnant situations and pour your energy into something tangible. Productivity is the name of the game, and wasting time will lead to little satisfaction or gain. Size up your situation and turn your attention toward making changes that buy you more time and freedom to do as you please.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set goals and follow through. Don’t let emotions lead to impulsive actions. Rational decisions will help you reach your destination. Romance will enhance your personal life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your opinions to yourself. Problems will mount at home if you or someone close to you overreacts. Keep situations in perspective and be wary of joint ventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you want things to change, you need to do something about it. Stop dreaming and talking about your plans instead of taking action. Too much empty talk will lead to criticism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spruce up your surroundings. Make changes that will encourage you to spend more time home, and incorporate hobbies that will hold your interest and promote building knowledge and skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to others’ complaints before you proceed with your plans. A compromise now will ward off interference later. Be willing to cooperate when necessary. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what you’ve done in the past, your current means of earning a living and what you see yourself doing in the future. It’s time to rethink your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change looks promising. Make plans to do something that will give you more time to get to know someone you enjoy being with. You may have something interesting in common.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen carefully, ask questions and come to a decision once you have verified the facts. Acting in haste will lead to complications. Weigh others’ suggestions with grace and skepticism.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will disclose one of your secrets if you have a falling out. Focus on keeping the peace and maintaining good relationships. Anger will only make matters worse. Strive for peace and ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make sure you know exactly what’s going on and how best to handle people who may try to manipulate you or a situation that involves you. Knowledge is the key to eliminating interference and maintaining peace of mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put more time and effort into the projects that mean the most to you. Work alongside people who have as much to offer as you do. Be specific regarding how you delegate your time, services or cash.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on whatever will bring the highest return. Your enthusiasm will encourage others to help you reach your goal. Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs.