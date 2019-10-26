HOROSCOPES
Don’t let a stalemate hold you back. Being disciplined and staying focused on what’s important to you are the best ways to approach life. Embrace change with an optimistic attitude to find a positive way to maneuver through any minefield that confronts you. Rise above and reap the rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An unexpected change at home will spark your imagination and help you make long-overdue decisions. Happiness is within reach if you follow your heart and start living your dream.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put greater emphasis on getting things done properly. If you don’t prepare, you will fall short and face criticism. Trust in facts, not in hearsay. Exercise can be a stress-release.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discipline is admirable, but if you push too hard, injury will result. Pace yourself and take time to rest and rejuvenate. Downtime with a loved one is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check personal papers, documents and your financial options, and do your best to lower your overhead and redirect your cash where it’s needed most. Don’t let a loved one spend your money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A minimalist attitude will help you save money. You can be loving and kind without overspending. A romantic gesture will change the dynamics of an important relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spending time with people who challenge you will push you in a positive direction. Don’t give up on what you want for fear of losing what you have.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Thrive on change. If you share your plans with a loved one, you’ll come up with a plan that will ensure a better future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think big, but implement only what’s within your means. Sticking to a budget and following the rules will make your life easier. Tidy up loose ends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t get angry when you can get moving. Use your intelligence, charm and imaginative mind to carve out a path that takes you where you want to go. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think big, but be reasonable. Indulgence of any kind will work against you. Quality control, a precise plan and sticking to a tight budget will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your voice to make a difference and bring about change that will improve your life. A reunion will reunite you with someone special. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface. Channel your energy into something concrete, even if someone tries to taunt you into an argument. Stand tall and let your achievements speak for you.