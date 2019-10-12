HOROSCOPES
Changes are heading your way. Stop letting the negativity in your life drag you down. It’s time to surround yourself with innovative people who can inspire you to be and do your best. Life is changing, and it’s time to make a move in a positive direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for a good reason before you take action. Letting anger take the reins will not help you deal with a situation. If you hold your temper, solutions will unfold.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discipline will pay off. Where health, wealth and personal goals are concerned, you will be in good shape. An innovative solution will lead to a new adventure. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Home improvements will brighten your outlook and add to your comfort. Host an event or start a new project that can help you bring in extra cash.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you think outside the box, you will come up with a plan that will benefit you in many ways. The changes you initiate now will improve your reputation and status.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your energy into something constructive. A sensitive issue involving money or a joint venture should be handled calmly. Have a solution in mind before you begin your discussion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you watch what others are doing, it will give you some good ideas about how to handle an important matter. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will escalate quickly. Take a step back, consider your options and avoid making a hasty decision. Time is on your side. Do something that will encourage you to remain calm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Return to a place that brought you peace of mind. The change will help you figure out what you should be doing and how to improve your life. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sign up for something that will challenge you to be your best. Don’t let someone else’s pressure result in indulgent behavior on your part.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what you should do. Ask for help and take care of responsibilities first. A personal change will enhance your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — The more you do and the less you say, the better off you’ll be. Don’t let complaints and criticism get to you. Don’t overspend on entertainment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of pace and place will be enlightening. Check out the possibilities and make adjustments that will encourage more stability and personal happiness. Travel, romance and socializing are encouraged.