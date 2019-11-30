HOROSCOPES
Take a few moments to reflect. Timing is everything, and you must be a step ahead of what’s trending. Don’t discard your ideas and plans; elaborate on them and wait until the time is right to unveil them. You have plenty to gain this year if you are patient, thorough and practical. Fewer mistakes mean greater rewards.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t lose sight of your goals or give up on something or someone you care about. Relationship dynamics can be confusing, but with a little faith and encouragement, you’ll get good results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Go over details carefully and put your mind at ease. The more you do, the easier it will be for you. Your ideas will be unique and your instincts on target.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll pick up information that will prompt you to head in a new and exciting direction. Someone will show an interest in you and in what you are doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You will be interested in an unexpected offer. Money can be made, but it will require a lifestyle adjustment. Follow the path that feels most comfortable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do whatever you can to form alliances with people trying to make similar improvements. Travel, group discussions and new partnerships will lead to a better future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take note of what a challenger is doing, and continue doing your own thing. If you lose sight of your goal, it will be tricky to get back on track.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you socialize, it will enrich your life. Take part in activities that will make you think and that will test your endurance. Your creative ideas will be worth developing at some length.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Figure out a way to make your surroundings more comfortable and inviting for friends and family. Once you make an adjustment, it will ease your stress. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You will attract attention if you participate in community events. A day trip will give you a new perspective on your future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let pettiness bother you. If you focus on taking care of your responsibilities, the people around you will respect you for your efforts. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take advantage of everything that comes your way. Let your ideas be known, and focus on getting what you want. Don’t live in the past or dwell on regrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — When in doubt, go directly to the source. Getting valid information will help you prevent delays. Protect yourself from someone who wants to lead you astray. Romance is encouraged.