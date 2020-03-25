HOROSCOPES
Look for solutions. Taking on too much or letting others take advantage of you will lead to disappointment and disgruntlement. Size up your situation and make plans that will help you engineer a way to move from a difficult spot to a place that excites you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll get further if you are kind. Someone may irritate you, but if you respond with a positive attitude and sound suggestions, you will avoid a senseless argument.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make calls, do research and close deals. Don’t rely on someone else to take care of your affairs. If you want to change, make it happen. Take responsibility for your life and happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to give in to someone pressuring you. Avoid being taken for granted. Don’t let frustration and anger mount because you are trying to accommodate everyone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your memory won’t let you down. The lessons of experience, coupled with a unique approach to getting things done, will help you excel. A romantic gesture will brighten your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do by taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Choose how you spend your time and use your talents carefully. Learn from experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A last-minute change of plans will lead to an unexpected gain. Join forces with someone who has as much to offer as you. Don’t ignore a professional opportunity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use your imagination, fine-tune your ideas and make your move. Think big, but don’t go overbudget. Be willing to bargain for what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An attitude adjustment will give you the boost you need. Someone who wants to team up with you will point out a talent or skill you didn’t realize you possess.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be aware of false advertising. Not everyone will be honest or honor their promises. Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t act on an assumption, or you will end up paying the price. If you connect with people who share your mindset, you’ll be able to bring about change that will make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Dig up an old project and give it a face-lift. Approaching an old idea with a fresh attitude will lead to a prosperous venture. Someone who falls outside your age range will provide insight.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Acceptance will be the key to getting ahead. Size up what’s going on around you and use whatever you can to your advantage. It’s time to take the lead.