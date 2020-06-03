HOROSCOPES
Emphasize how you earn your living. Find new ways to use your skills. Learn about and explore something that intrigues you. Make a change based on your current situation, where you see yourself heading and what you want to accomplish moving forward. Don’t get angry; get moving.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your connections to your advantage. Reconnect with someone who may have a lead on a position that might interest you. Don’t take a risk, and protect yourself against injury and illness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take time to explore new possibilities. A challenge will motivate you to start something that encourages you to use creative skills to benefit you mentally as well as financially.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may not like a change that’s taking place, but in the end, there will be benefits you didn’t anticipate. Sit tight and let things unfold naturally. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go about your business and stay out of trouble. Refuse to get involved in someone else’s drama. Clear thoughts will prompt wise moves. A personal change will enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will pay off. Do your best to learn all you can about an interest you want to pursue. Personal growth, physical improvements and a new beginning look promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s time to update some of your diehard beliefs before moving forward. Times and trends are changing, and updating your goals and how you go about achieving your dreams is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Being secretive will benefit you in the end. Only share what’s necessary and protect those you love from any outside interference. A financial plan will turn out better than anticipated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t disregard what others do for you. Offering praise and credit for a job well done will encourage others to continue to please you. Be smart and reap the rewards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel emotional energy into something creative or unique. How you spend your time will determine how much trouble you encounter. Idle time is the enemy. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for creative outlets. Learning something new, consulting with an expert, spending time teaching others or expanding your personal and professional options will help you feel good about your future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t quibble over something that doesn’t matter. If you overreact, you will end up having regrets. Look at what you can do well and concentrate on personal goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s OK to do things differently. Step outside your comfort zone and you will push yourself to make the adjustments necessary to get ahead. Turn your dreams into reality.