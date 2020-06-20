HOROSCOPES
Share your feelings and put the past behind you. Once you face facts, formulate a plan and start moving forward, new opportunities will come your way. Don’t let uncertainties or the changes others make weigh you down or hold you back. Stay focused, use discipline and finish what you start.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone mess with your emotions. Don’t fall for manipulative tactics or sob stories or give in to pressure. Stand up for your rights and proceed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest some time in a project that excites you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have something tangible to show off. Stop anyone who tries to meddle in your affairs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what you can to help others without putting yourself in danger. You have to watch out for people who don’t stick to the rules. A virtual reunion will lift your spirits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you want something done, do it yourself. Take the initiative and don’t rely on anyone for anything. What you accomplish will be a learning experience that pays off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have your eye on something that excites you. Hunker down and put your blood, sweat and tears to work. What you accomplish will make you proud and boost your ego.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look on the bright side of life, and you’ll discover something that sparks your interest and gets you moving in a direction that lets you use your attributes innovatively.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t push anyone likely to push back. Stay focused on self-improvement, getting along with the people you live with and making the most of whatever situation you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Figure out a way to use your skills and services to fit current trends, and you’ll find your bliss. Idle time is the enemy, and being productive is your saving grace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Change isn’t what you need. Concentrate on working with what you have, and you will come up with a plan that brings out the best in you. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dream on, but when it comes to getting things done, rely on your physical ability to make it happen. Less talk and more action will help you avoid complaints.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to the rules. You’ll get further faster if your documents are up to date. Being prepared will ease stress and give you more time to focus on what’s important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Money matters will be a concern if you let someone handle your investments. Take a hands-on approach when it comes to finances, earning power and the way you live.