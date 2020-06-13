HOROSCOPES
You’ll have to decompartmentalize if you want to avoid ending up in a position that doesn’t give you the freedom to set goals and reach your expectations. Fight for your right to be innovative and to strive to live life your way. Trust and believe in your ability to succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone agitate you or bait you into a dispute. Take the high road, go about your business and do your best to get things done on time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for unique ways to use the skills you’ve mastered. A change will help you recognize how much you have to offer. A partnership opportunity will spark your interest.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keeping doing what you do best. Take a path that allows you to be who you are and offers unique ways to use your skills and experience to get ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll find someone who isn’t right for you enticing. Deal with the temptation you face with precautionary measures. Know your limitations, and stick to tried-and-true methods.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn all you can. Don’t believe everything you hear. Verify information before you pass it along — dedication and physically dealing with matters yourself are favored. Love is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at the possibilities. When in doubt, follow your intuition and pursue what feels right. A positive change to the way you live and do things is within reach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take note of the way you appear to others. A makeover will boost your morale and give you the confidence to engage in something new and exciting. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Call on someone reliable to help you solve a problem. Don’t act on an assumption, but gather the facts and look at every angle possible before you make a move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend time alone. Sort through stuff that you no longer use, and pass what you don’t need along. A contribution will clear space for a new project. Personal gain is within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have energy to burn. Idle time will lead to trouble. Fill your day taking care of unfinished business. How you conduct yourself will determine how others perceive you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Turn a restriction into an opportunity to tidy up what you’ve left unfinished. Using your mind in conjunction with your body to accomplish what you set out to do will be fruitful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Have some initiative. Waiting for someone else to do the work for you will only lead to disappointment. Set high goals and don’t stop until you reach your expectations.