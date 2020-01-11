HOROSCOPES
Discipline will be required when making decisions. Don’t feel pressured to act impulsively, especially when it comes to emotional situations involving family or friends. If you gather all the facts and make wise choices, everything will fall into place. A conscientious approach to life, helping others and love is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t make a fuss. You’ll accomplish far more if you are direct and implement your solutions before matters get out of hand. Offer kindness and consideration, not chaos.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look for projects that excite you. Call the shots instead of being told what to do. If you want something, it’s up to you to make it happen. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Getting together with people from your past will be a reminder of old dreams, hopes and wishes. Consider revisiting some of your ideas and making adjustments to suit current trends.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Leave nothing to chance. Take care of matters personally. If you count on someone to do things for you, you’ll be disappointed. An evening spent with a loved one is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay one step ahead. Keep an open mind and be ready to make a move quickly and with the utmost precision. Refuse to let emotions stand in your way or cost you financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speed up and finish what you start. Preparation for something special will be fun and will bring you closer to a loved one. A domestic change will add comfort and ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take care of unfinished business and move on to a creative project that satisfies you. An important relationship will lead to an unexpected opportunity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A physical outlet will help ease stress. Share your feelings with a loved one, and together you will come up with a plan that will improve your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose whom you spend your time with carefully. The wrong person will stifle your ability to have fun. Get involved in projects that include upbeat people who share your concerns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Say no to anyone who is making demands or trying to manipulate your life. Back away from adversity and make positive changes that improve your state of mind. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Personal growth will take you on a magical journey. An open mind, heart and attitude will lead to interesting encounters and new beginnings. Trust your intuition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust only what is backed up with facts. Put your energy into self-improvement projects. A relationship with someone who shares your beliefs and long-term goals will flourish. Romance is encouraged.