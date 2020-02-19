HOROSCOPES
Have confidence, let your intuition take charge and give your imagination free rein. Engage in endeavors that stimulate your mind and encourage you to make positive changes. Use your talents, insight and energy to achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you want to make a change, take care of the details yourself and don’t expect others to help. Change begins within, not by following others or letting them do things for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you study whatever situation you face, you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage positive growth, individuality and recognition. An unexpected offer will promote greater prosperity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep plugging away at whatever job or responsibility you take on. Knowing that you are giving your best will help counter any negativity you face. Reward yourself with something special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A steady pace forward will do the trick. Have a destination in mind, but be willing to take a detour if you think you might gain insight, experience or knowledge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the facts, assess whatever situation you face and be reluctant to share personal information. Personal improvement and being health conscious are encouraged. Walk away from indulgent behavior.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Promotions or career changes will turn out better than anticipated. A positive attitude will encourage others to hear you out and help you get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend less, save more and be reluctant to make a lateral move or invest in someone other than yourself. Update your image and spend time with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you socialize, the people you meet will give you insight into how best to use your skills to excel. If you mix business with pleasure, good things will transpire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take one step at a time. Expect to meet with opposition or be forced to deal with a demanding individual. Make plans to do something that will ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home and to the people who feed your imagination and creativity. Strive to make adjustments that will add to your happiness. Take control and live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your emotional well-being will be threatened by someone who tries to meddle in your affairs. Fix up your living space to suit your personal needs. Fitness is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a decision and act on it. Don’t leave anything to chance. Take control, make things happen and forge ahead. Your life will only be as good as you make it.