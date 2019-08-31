HOROSCOPES
Participation will lead to better friendships, respect and opportunity this year. Welcome change with open arms and a curious mind. Assess situations and choose what works for you to achieve your goals. Progress can be made if you are decisive and follow through with your plans. Embrace romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change is favored. Join in, have fun and get involved in social events that will lead to exciting encounters with positive people who challenge you mentally, physically and emotionally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a broader look at your personal life and current situation. Weigh the pros and cons of a certain situation. Let experience be your guide.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Mixing business with pleasure will help you get ahead. You have more assets than you realize, and you should exploit what you have to offer to get the highest returns.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stop, look and listen. Recognize that some people will use deceptive means to trick you into buying something you don’t need or doing something you shouldn’t. Protect your reputation and assets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set high standards. Strive for success. Take care of your interests personally. Offer a loved one something that will bring you closer together. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check out new possibilities. A chance to make a professional move, retire early or use your skills in a way you find more enjoyable looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest about your feelings, intentions and life goals. Being willing to share will lead to a solid plan and a bright future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Visit a friend, attend a reunion or sign up for something that will expand your mind or improve your health. Keeping busy will ease stress and encourage positive change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Explore the possibilities but don’t lose sight of what you already have. A combination of mixing the old with the new will add balance to your life. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Social events that are indulgent or costly or include unsavory people are best avoided. It’s in your best interest to rethink whom you get involved with financially or emotionally.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A family gathering will give you access to people who can offer information about your extended family’s history. Personal and spiritual growth will encourage better relationships. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something that makes you happy or that makes you feel good about your appearance or career. Helping others will make you grateful for what you have.