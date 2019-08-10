HOROSCOPES
If you want something, make it happen. Don’t feel compelled to rely on others. You can reach your destination on your own steam with time and effort. Put your plans in place and make sure you are protected from theft. This is a year of progress, so work hard and reap the rewards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Personal accomplishments will make you feel good about who you are and how you look. Love and romance are highlighted, and personal plans and promises can be made.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep track of what others do and say. You may need support to offset someone who is trying to pin the blame on you for something you didn’t do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at all possibilities before you agree to something that isn’t sitting right with you. If someone is demanding, make your position clear and head in a more suitable direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Protect against someone trying to control or manipulate you. Be secretive regarding your beliefs, plans and prospects. Take care of responsibilities to avoid someone overreacting or becoming suspicious.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make sure you can afford what you plan to do before you get started. Traveling, attending a reunion or going on a romantic adventure will lift your spirits. Share your feelings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Money matters should be handled personally. If someone is too nosy, consider it a red flag. Keep your private life to yourself and your assets and possessions somewhere safe.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — What you offer will be well received. Don’t be afraid to ask for something in return. If you make romantic plans with a loved one, it will bring you closer together.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Remain cautious. If something sounds too good to be true, take a pass. Protect yourself against loss, being taken advantage of, indulgence and someone’s poor behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Jump at a chance to make a lifestyle change. Spend more time with the people you love and those who have always looked out for your best interests. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Watch what others do and make choices that will help keep the peace without giving up on your needs. A decision someone makes will change the way you view him or her.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put personal relationships first. If someone tries to meddle in your affairs, be blunt and put an end to whatever is causing the disruption. Romance the one you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful how you handle your money. If someone is looking for a handout, think twice and consider offering suggestions, not your hard-earned cash. Be smart and avoid being emotionally manipulated.