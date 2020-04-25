HOROSCOPES
Use precision and strategy to help you reach your goal. There is plenty to gain if you do things the right way. Don’t cut corners or do something on too grand a scale. Inconsistency will hold you back. Stick to reliable methods. Home improvements should include a better workspace.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep secrets to avoid breaking someone’s trust. Revisit a situation and be honest with yourself about what happened. Don’t get upset or angry; learn from your mistakes and move on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you keep things in perspective, you’ll figure out what to do next. Stop talking and start living up to the promises you make. Show discipline when faced with temptation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Organize your time and stick to your schedule. A change may not be welcome, but making it, facing facts and embracing the inevitable will help you ease your stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Traveling, attending events and communicating with people who share your sentiments will make your day more enjoyable. Romance is featured, and a positive lifestyle change looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Practice what you preach. A levelheaded attitude will encourage positive change. Keep the past at a distance and learn from your experiences. Surround yourself with people who offer positive support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a step forward. Stop procrastinating and letting others interfere in your business. Be responsible and do things the way you see fit. Expand your mind, philosophy and awareness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a breather, rethink your next move and do your best to sidestep opposition, arguments and untrustworthy people. Concentrate on yourself, your talents and being positive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be straightforward, or you will end up in a difficult situation. Get along with everyone, and avoid being challenged. Nurture the relationships that contribute to your emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may crave change, but taking your time can spare you from making a mistake. Look at every angle, assess your current holdings and consider the long-term effects before making a move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can stabilize your life and gain confidence if you are diligent and pay close attention to detail. A romantic gesture will lead to a more intimate relationship with someone special.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your situation is facing changes. Before you make a move, consider what’s best for you. Someone will try to intervene if you hesitate. Question motives, honesty and integrity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your charm to get your way. Reconnecting with someone from your past will be revealing and will help you make a decision you’ve been reluctant to make. Romance is featured.