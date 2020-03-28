March 29, 2020
Marie Sprunger
March 30, 2020
Janna Cline
March 31, 2020
Zack Zarse
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
You will need the phone number associated with your print subscription in order to opt-in for All Access.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$21.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$68.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Overcast skies and windy. High 56F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...TIPPECANOE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER...WILDCAT CREEK... .LOWLAND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE OR REDEVELOP ALONG PORTIONS OF THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER, WHITE RIVER, WABASH RIVER, AND WILDCAT CREEK IN CENTRAL INDIANA. WIDESPREAD ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO THREE INCHES IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND, WHICH WILL CAUSE WATER LEVELS TO STABILIZE OR EVEN CLIMB AGAIN IN MANY AREAS. FLOODING HAS IMPACTED OR WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT NUMEROUS LOCAL ROADS, A FEW STATE HIGHWAYS, MANY RIVER PARKS, LOW AGRICULTURAL LAND, AND A FEW RIVER CABINS. FLOODING WILL LIKELY LAST INTO EARLY APRIL IN SOME AREAS. THOSE WITH INTERESTS ALONG AREA RIVERS SHOULD PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS AND UPDATED FORECASTS AT LEAST INTO NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TIPPECANOE RIVER NEAR DELPHI. * FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 12:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 10.3 FEET BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * AT 10.5 FEET...EXTENSIVE LOWLAND FLOODING IN PROGRESS. ADDITIONAL LOCAL ROADS BEGIN TO FLOOD. WATER LEVELS BECOMING DANGEROUS AS PROPERTY DAMAGE MAY BEGIN AND A FEW EVACUATIONS MAY BE NECESSARY. &&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHERN INDIANA AND NORTHWEST OHIO, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHERN INDIANA, ADAMS, ALLEN IN, BLACKFORD, CASS IN, DE KALB, FULTON IN, GRANT, HUNTINGTON, JAY, KOSCIUSKO, MARSHALL, MIAMI, NOBLE, PULASKI, STARKE, WABASH, WELLS, WHITE, AND WHITLEY. IN NORTHWEST OHIO, ALLEN OH, DEFIANCE, HENRY, PAULDING, PUTNAM, AND VAN WERT. * UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP NORTH OF A WARM FRONT THROUGH MORNING. THESE STORMS MAY BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAINFALL PER HOUR, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS RAINFALL, OCCURING OVER MOIST SOILS, MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND RAPID RUNOFF MAY CAUSE RAPID RISES ON AREA STREAMS, CREEKS, AND RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.63 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.75 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi