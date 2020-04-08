April 9, 2020
Opal Reiff
Sandy Anderson
Kathy Miller
April 10, 2020
Harold Rogers
April 11, 2020
Brock Deno
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
You will need the phone number associated with your print subscription in order to opt-in for All Access.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$21.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$68.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 84 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN INDIANA ADAMS ALLEN IN BLACKFORD CASS IN DE KALB ELKHART FULTON IN GRANT HUNTINGTON JAY KOSCIUSKO LA PORTE LAGRANGE MARSHALL MIAMI NOBLE PULASKI ST. JOSEPH IN STARKE STEUBEN WABASH WELLS WHITE WHITLEY IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OHIO ALLEN OH DEFIANCE FULTON OH HENRY PAULDING PUTNAM VAN WERT WILLIAMS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, ALBION, ANGOLA, ANTWERP, ARCHBOLD, AUBURN, BASS LAKE, BERNE, BLUFFTON, BLUFFTON, BREMEN, BROOKSTON, BRYAN, COLUMBIA CITY, COLUMBUS GROVE, CONTINENTAL, CULVER, DECATUR, DEFIANCE, DELTA, DESHLER, DUNKIRK, EDGERTON, ELKHART, FORT WAYNE, FRANCESVILLE, FREMONT, GARRETT, GAS CITY, GOSHEN, GRISSOM AFD, HARTFORD CITY, HICKSVILLE, HUNTINGTON, KENDALLVILLE, KNOX, LA PORTE, LAGRANGE, LEIPSIC, LIBERTY CENTER, LIGONIER, LIMA, LOGANSPORT, MARION, MEDARYVILLE, MENTONE, MEXICO, MICHIGAN CITY, MISHAWAKA, MONON, MONTICELLO, MONTPELIER, MONTPELIER, NAPOLEON, NAPPANEE, NEW CARLISLE, NEW HAVEN, NORTH JUDSON, NORTH MANCHESTER, OHIO CITY, OSSIAN, OTTAWA, PANDORA, PAULDING, PAYNE, PERU, PLYMOUTH, PORTLAND, ROANOKE, ROCHESTER, ROYAL CENTER, SHERWOOD, SHIPSHEWANA, SOUTH BEND, SOUTH WHITLEY, SPENCERVILLE, SWANTON, SYRACUSE, TOPEKA, TRI-LAKES, UPLAND, VAN WERT, WABASH, WALKERTON, WARSAW, WAUSEON, WINAMAC, AND WINONA LAKE.
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi