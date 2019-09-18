Today is the 261st day of 2019 and the 90th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which allowed slave owners to reclaim slaves who had escaped to free states.
In 1947, the National Security Act took effect, establishing the Central Intelligence Agency and making the Air Force an independent branch of the U.S. military.
In 2014, the majority in Scotland voted against independence from the United Kingdom.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), author/lexicographer; Greta Garbo (1905-1990), actress; Agnes de Mille (1905-1993), dancer/choreographer; Joe Kubert (1926-2012), writer/illustrator; Scotty Bowman (1933-), hockey coach; Fred Willard (1939-), actor/comedian; Frankie Avalon (1940-), singer; Rick Pitino (1952-), basketball coach; James Gandolfini (1961-2013), actor; Aisha Tyler (1970-), actress; Lance Armstrong (1971-), cyclist; Jada Pinkett Smith (1971-), actress; Jason Sudeikis (1975-), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: In 2009, the final episode of the soap opera “Guiding Light” aired, ending its 72-year broadcast run on radio and TV.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1999, Sammy Sosa became the first Major League Baseball player to hit more than 60 home runs in two seasons.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “What is written without effort is in general read without pleasure.” — Samuel Johnson
TODAY’S NUMBER: $1 billion — donation pledged “to United Nations causes” by media mogul Ted Turner on this day in 1997. Turner’s United Nations Foundation donated its billionth dollar in 2006, $600 million of which came from Turner himself.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 13) and last quarter moon (Sept. 21).