Today is the 253rd day of 2020 and the 82nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, the Continental Congress officially changed the name of the “United Colonies” to the “United States” of America.
In 1791, the capital of the United States was named Washington, D.C., after President George Washington.
In 1850, California was admitted as the 31st U.S. state.
In 1893, Esther Cleveland, second child of President Grover Cleveland and first lady Frances, became the only child of a president to be born in the White House.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), author; Harland David “Colonel” Sanders (1890-1980), businessman; Cliff Robertson (1923-2011), actor; Otis Redding (1941-1967), singer-songwriter; Joe Theismann (1949-), sportscaster/football player; Hugh Grant (1960-), actor; Bob Stoops (1960-), football coach; Adam Sandler (1966-), comedian/actor; Eric Stonestreet (1971-), actor; Michael Buble (1975-), singer; Michelle Williams (1980-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: California did not go through a formal period as a U.S. territory. It quickly achieved the 60,000 residents required for statehood, due to the Gold Rush.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “As I was growing up, I did a lot of talent shows. I won 15 Sunday nights straight in a series of talent shows in Macon. I showed up the 16th night, and they wouldn’t let me go on anymore.” — Otis Redding
TODAY’S NUMBER: 226 million — albums certified sold by Elvis Presley, making him second only to the Beatles (281 million) as the greatest-selling artist of all time.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 1) and last quarter moon (Sept. 10).