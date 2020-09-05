Today is the 249th day of 2020 and the 78th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.
In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.
In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jesse James (1847-1882), legendary outlaw; Arthur Nielsen (1897-1980), market researcher; Darryl F. Zanuck (1902-1979), film producer; John Cage (1912-1992), composer; Bob Newhart (1929-), comedian/actor; Raquel Welch (1940-), actress/model; Werner Herzog (1942-), filmmaker; Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer-songwriter; Cathy Guisewite (1950-), cartoonist; Michael Keaton (1951-), actor; Dennis Scott (1968-), basketball player/sportscaster; Rose McGowan (1973-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1957, Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” a defining novel of the postwar generation, was published by Viking Press.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you want to do a film, steal a camera, steal raw stock, sneak into a lab and do it!” — Werner Herzog, “Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 12 — colonies represented at the First Continental Congress in 1774. Georgia declined to send delegates.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 1) and last quarter moon (Sept. 10).