Today is the 303rd day of 2019 and the 38th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1811, Jane Austen published her first novel, “Sense and Sensibility,” under the pseudonym “a Lady.”
In 1890, Oakland, California, became one of the first jurisdictions in the country to enact an anti-drug law, which banned non-prescription opium, morphine and cocaine.
In 1938, Orson Welles’ radio production of “War of the Worlds” created panic in listeners who believed they were actually listening to reports of a Martian invasion.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush opened the Madrid Conference, the first direct, official peace talks to include Israel and all its Arab neighbors.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Adams (1735-1826), second U.S. president; William Halsey (1882-1959), U.S. admiral/fleet commander; Ezra Pound (1885-1972), poet/critic; Charles Atlas (1893-1972), bodybuilder; Grace Slick (1939-), singer; Henry Winkler (1945-), actor; Harry Hamlin (1951-), actor; Larry Wilmore (1961-), actor/comedian; Gavin Rossdale (1965-), singer/songwriter; Nia Long (1970-), actress; Matthew Morrison (1978-), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Cocaine was not nationally regulated in the United States until 1914, when the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act was passed.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1974, Muhammad Ali regained the world heavyweight title by knocking out George Foreman in the eighth round of the “Rumble in the Jungle.”
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It is better to present one Image in a lifetime than to produce voluminous works.” — Ezra Pound, “A Few Don’ts by an Imagiste”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 60,000 — weight (in pounds) of “Tsar Bomba,” the Soviet hydrogen bomb detonated in a test on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in northern Russia on this day in 1961. With a blast yield of 50 to 58 megatons of TNT, the 26-foot-long bomb remains the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).