Today is the 324th day of 2019 and the 59th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
In 1945, the Nuremberg Trials against World War II Nazi war criminals began.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy lifted the blockade against Cuba in response to the Soviet Union removing its missiles from the Caribbean nation.
In 1969, a group of Native American activists took control of Alcatraz Island in an unarmed occupation that would last until June 1971.
In 1985, Microsoft Corp. released the Windows 1.0 graphical operating system.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edwin Hubble (1889-1953), astronomer; Alistair Cooke (1908-2004), TV host; Robert Byrd (1917-2010), senator; Nadine Gordimer (1923-2014), writer; Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968), senator; Estelle Parsons (1927-), actress; Richard Dawson (1932-2012), actor/TV host; Don DeLillo (1936-), author; Joe Biden (1942-), U.S. vice president; Joel McHale (1971-), actor/comedian; Dierks Bentley (1975-), singer-songwriter; Future (1983-), rapper.
TODAY’S FACT: Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia was the longest-serving senator in U.S. history, with more than 50 years of service from 1959 to 2010.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, A.C. Green played in his 907th consecutive NBA game, a record that he would extend to 1,192 games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “What is objectionable, what is dangerous about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.” — Robert F. Kennedy, “The Pursuit of Justice”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 24 — defendants at the start of the Nuremberg Trials, which began this date in 1945.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).