Today is the 130th day of 2020 and the 52nd day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first presidential proclamation calling for a national Mother’s Day holiday.
In 1974, the U.S. House of Representatives opened impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.
In 2001, 126 soccer fans died in a stampede at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Brown (1800-1859), abolitionist; J.M. Barrie (1860-1937), author/playwright; Howard Carter (1874-1939), archaeologist; Mike Wallace (1918-2012), journalist; James L. Brooks (1940-), director/producer; Candice Bergen (1946-), actress; Billy Joel (1949-), singer-songwriter/pianist; Tony Gwynn (1960-2014), baseball player; Rosario Dawson (1979-), actress; Prince Fielder (1984-), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: When Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow described network TV programming as a “vast wasteland” during a speech on this day in 1961, the top-rated shows in the United States were “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train” and “Have Gun Will Travel.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, the Chicago White Sox finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in a 25-inning game that had been suspended from the day before. It was the longest timed game in Major League Baseball history to date, at 8 hours and 6 minutes.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The life of every man is a diary in which he means to write one story, and writes another; and his humblest hour is when he compares the volume as it is with what he vowed to make it.” — J.M. Barrie, “The Little Minister”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 27 — current member nations in the European Union. Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are candidates for membership.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 7) and last quarter moon (May 14).